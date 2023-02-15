Park City Ski and Snowboard hosts events at Utah Olympic Park this weekend

An Intermountain Freestyle regional competition is happening this weekend at the Utah Olympic Park. Park City Ski and Snowboard moguls director Mikaela Wilson said everyone is invited to come watch some of the team’s youngest athletes.

“We'll have official training for the sanctioned memorial event on Saturday with a Devo event in the morning with the younger athletes and then an aerial assault competition on the bottom of the mogul course on Saturday afternoon,” Wilson said. “And then we'll have single moguls on Saturday on Sunday and then singles and duals on Monday. It’s a really exciting event. It's super spectator friendly, right at the bottom of the hill there, so we encourage the community to come out and cheer on and support a local athletes.”

The competition will be on the intermediate hill off the Hyeway lift. She said it won’t be long before they get on the new West Peak expansion.

“I believe we'll be opening that new venue over on the West Peak expansion at the end of this month or early next,” Wilson said. “The lift is mechanically complete and going through its final safety testing and all of that getting the final hook ups for snowmaking, but we're super excited about that. It'll be a FIS (Federation of International Skiing) level course which is a little bit more challenging training for my older athletes and get them more prep to go dominate World Cups and beyond.”

Freeski Division Director Hatch Haslock said the UOP will also be hosting the NorAm aerials competition over four days this week.

“So, if you want to catch a lot of freestyle action, Sunday and Monday will be the days to pop up there," Haslock said. "You'll be able to see the aerialists jumping and going for that NorAm title as well as all the mogul skiers up on the Hyeway lift. The bottom of the moguls is like, is the top of the aerials. So, it's pretty cool and pretty spectacular.”

This Friday, Park City Ski and Snowboard will host race two of the Town Race series, which is open to all competitors. Register here.

“We have GS for alpine skiers and we also have the Skimo for anybody who wants to race up the mountain and then back down," Haslock said. "It's pretty fun. It's a great environment where you've got music out there, there's festivities, Park City Brewery supports it, so it's a real fun time. And we encourage to community come out. Even if you don't want to race, come on out and just join the fun.”

Coming up next month, Park City Mountain Resort will host the Big Mountain event on Jupiter Peak March 3 and March 4.