Paralympic athletes compete this week at Soldier Hollow

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST
FIS para athletes cropped.jpeg
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center
The FIS Para Snow Sports Nordic World Cup at Soldier Hollow features Para Cross-Country and Para Biathlon skiing competitions for athletes with both physical and vision impairments.

The Federation of International Skiing (FIS) World Cup for Para Nordic skiers started March 1 at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center and runs through March 8.

Sixty-five athletes from 18 countries including Austria, Germany and Ukraine will compete in various Para Cross Country and Para Biathlon events this week at the Olympic venue. The competitions will include athletes with physical and visual impairments.

Athletes scheduled to compete for the United States include 17-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters, three-time Paralympic gold medalist Kendall Gretsch, seven-time Paralympic medalist Dan Cnossen and four-time Paralympic medalist Jake Adicoff.

The March 2 event is a 5K Cross Country skate beginning at 10 a.m.

March 3 and March 6 are days where athletes train and do not compete.

The biathlon competitions are March 4, March 5 and March 7.

March 8 is the final day of the World Cup with a 20k Cross Country skate.

Admission is free for all events and open to the public at 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane in Midway.

Find complete details here.

