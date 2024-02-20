U.S. Cross Country Ski Team podiums as World Cup racing returns to home soil

U.S. Ski and Snowboard reported around 40,000 fans showed up over the two days with signs, banners and cowbells. White Pine Touring’s Nordic Director, Richard Hodges was there.

“I've been involved in ski racing for a long time. I think that the crowd was absolutely incredible, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and supportive of everyone. All the international athletes. You know, The US athletes were flabbergasted. The international athletes were blown away by the, by the, the level of support they got”

The sizeable crowd saw not one, but two Americans medal at last weekend’s competition.

U.S. Ski Team’s Gus Schumacher skated his way to victory Sunday, Feb. 18 in the men’s 10 kilometer competition to stand atop his first-ever World Cup podium. Schumacher’s victory makes him the first U.S. man to win a World Cup distance race in 41 years.

Schumacher’s previous best finish was fourth place

On the women’s side, U.S. Ski Team’s superstar and local Minnesota athlete, Jessie Diggins, slid across her first home-turf World Cup finish line in third place.

Park City Ski and Snowboard alumni Rosie Brennan finished in 22nd and Sydney Palmer-Leger, who also races for the University of Utah, finished 32nd.

The next World Cup competition will be in Finland, March 1 through March 3.