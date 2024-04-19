© 2024 KPCW

Salt Lake City to host final qualifying fencing tournament for Summer Olympics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 19, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Women’s Epee action at the 2023 USA Fencing National Championships.
Serge Timacheff
/
USA Fencing
Women’s Epee action at the 2023 USA Fencing National Championships.

There are still some unclaimed spots on Team USA’s fencing squad.

And the nation’s top fencers will lunge and parry for those slots in Salt Lake City at the final qualifying fencing tournament for the Olympic Games in Paris.

From April 25 through 28 the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake will host the Division I National Championships, Parafencing National Championships.

Of those events, two will help decide who qualifies for the Olympic Games: Men’s Saber and Women’s Epee.

Twenty-six Utah athletes will compete at the championships including defending World Champion Julie Seal.

The event is free for spectators.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
