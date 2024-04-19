Salt Lake City to host final qualifying fencing tournament for Summer Olympics

And the nation’s top fencers will lunge and parry for those slots in Salt Lake City at the final qualifying fencing tournament for the Olympic Games in Paris.

From April 25 through 28 the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake will host the Division I National Championships, Parafencing National Championships.

Of those events, two will help decide who qualifies for the Olympic Games: Men’s Saber and Women’s Epee.

Twenty-six Utah athletes will compete at the championships including defending World Champion Julie Seal.

The event is free for spectators.