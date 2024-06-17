© 2024 KPCW

Local mountain biker named to Olympic team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:01 PM MDT
Haley Batten competing at the 2024 Pan American Championship at Soldier Hollow.
Soldier Hollow
Haley Batten competing at the 2024 Pan American Championship at Soldier Hollow.

A local athlete has become the latest Utahn named to an Olympic team for the Paris Games.

Parkite Haley Batten will represent Team U.S.A. on the mountain bike team. She also rode for the Olympic team in the 2020 Summer Games.

Batten heads to Paris after a big win at the Short Track and Cross-Country events at the Mountain Biking World Cup in Brazil in April.

She proved herself again a month later on her home turf, coming out on top at the 2024 Pan American Championship at Soldier Hollow.

Other Utahns who will travel to France this summer include BYU alumni Clayton Young and Conner Mantz who both qualified for the marathon.

Another BYU alumnus, Jimmer Fredette, will compete in the inaugural year for three-on-three basketball.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver