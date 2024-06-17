Local mountain biker named to Olympic team

Parkite Haley Batten will represent Team U.S.A. on the mountain bike team. She also rode for the Olympic team in the 2020 Summer Games.

Batten heads to Paris after a big win at the Short Track and Cross-Country events at the Mountain Biking World Cup in Brazil in April.

She proved herself again a month later on her home turf, coming out on top at the 2024 Pan American Championship at Soldier Hollow.

Other Utahns who will travel to France this summer include BYU alumni Clayton Young and Conner Mantz who both qualified for the marathon.

Another BYU alumnus, Jimmer Fredette, will compete in the inaugural year for three-on-three basketball.