Five local athletes are headed to Paris

Utah State University grad Chari Hawkins finished second place in the heptathlon Monday at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Oregon.

With a world ranking of 12, a lifetime point tally just under Olympic qualifying standards and her finish at the team trials, Hawkins has put herself in position to go to Paris.

Heptathlon is made up of seven track and field events and spans two days. Events include the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.

Utah will also be represented on Team U.S.A’s track and field team by BYU grads Conner Mantz and Clayton Young who booked their tickets to Paris at the U.S. Olympic Trials in February in Orlando.

Another BYU alum, Jimmer Fredette, will represent Utah and the U.S. in the men’s 3-on-3 basketball.

Park City mountain biker Haley Batten clinched her spot on the U.S. Olympic Team after winning the Short Track and Cross-Country events at the Mountain Biking World Cup in Brazil in April.

This will be her second appearance at the Olympics after competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite only a month until the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremonies, there are still some spots open on Team U.S.A.

The equestrian jumping team still needs to be decided and while the top gymnastics athletes have solidified their spots the final few will be decided at the Olympic Trials June 27 through 30.

The U.S. Men’s Rugby team still needs to be announced while the women’s team was solidified in June.

And for the first time since 2008 the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team has qualified for the Games, but the roster has not been announced.

The women’s soccer team qualified for Paris after winning the CONCACAF W Championships July 2022.