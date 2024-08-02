Utah athlete secures bronze in first full day of track and field events

As track and field events begin, eight Team USA athletes from Utah are competing. They’ve already secured a bronze medal on day one.

Utah and Run Elite Program athlete Grant Fisher ran in the men’s 10K Friday, Aug. 2, finishing third behind Ethiopia and Uganda.

He also plans to compete in the men’s 5K Wednesday.

Competing in the women’s 5K is Panguich, Utah, native and BYU alum Whittni Orton Morgan who took 6th place in her heat Friday, qualifying for the 5K finals Monday, Aug. 5.

Five more BYU Cross Country alumni are in Paris including marathon duo Conner Mantz and Clayton Young. They will go for gold in the men’s marathon Saturday, Aug. 10.

Kenneth Rooks, who graduated from BYU last year and current BYU athlete James Corrigan will compete in the steeplechase starting Monday.

In the women’s steeplechase, BYU’s Courtney Wayment will compete Sunday in hopes to make the final Tuesday.

And Chari Hawkins, a Utah State University grad, will show her skills in the women’s seven-event heptathlon starting Thursday.

The Olympic Games run through Aug. 11.

The Paralympic Games are Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.