BYU grads to race in Olympic marathon early Saturday

BYU graduates Connor Mantz and Clayton Young are two of the three men representing team U.S.A. in the Olympic marathon on Saturday.

The pair are native Utahns and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Both men have credited their faith for their running success.

Their first Olympic race involves a 26.2 mile loop around iconic landmarks in Paris. The course has been called “by far the most difficult” Olympic marathon course due to its abundance of hills.

Around mile 18, competitors will face a slope that reaches over 13% – that’s as steep as the road between Park City’s Montage hotel and the the top of Empire Pass.

Mantz told The New York Times he expects that segment to “be a big determinant of the race.”

The Olympic marathon is scheduled to begin at midnight tonight. 37-year-old Leonard Korir will also be representing the United States.

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge is chasing history trying to become the first athlete to win three back-to-back Olympic marathons.

The women’s Olympic marathon will take place 24 hours later, at midnight on Sunday.