© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah athletes add to medal count at Paris Olympics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 12, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Ashley Landis
/
AP
Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

More than 20 Utah athletes represented Team USA in Paris at the 2024 Games, and nearly half brought back hardware.

Recent Park City transplant Grant Fisher made history as the first U.S. man to make the podium in track and field’s 5K and 10K events during the same Olympic Games, taking home two bronze medals.

Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, poses with silver medalist Berihu Aregawi, of Ethiopia, left, and bronze medalist Grant Fisher, of the United States, after the men's 10,000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Petr David Josek
/
AP
Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, poses with silver medalist Berihu Aregawi, of Ethiopia, left, and bronze medalist Grant Fisher, of the United States, after the men's 10,000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

BYU grad Kenneth Rooks shocked the field in the men’s steeplechase, finishing just 0.36 seconds shy of gold.

Parkite Haley Batten also made history early in the Games, getting silver in the women’s cross-country mountain biking, the best result ever by an American.

U.S. Climbing, which moved its headquarters to Utah in 2018, sent eight athletes the Games, including speed climber Sam Watson finished third in the men’s speed climbing event and broke his own world record twice in the qualifying rounds and the small final.

Watson’s teammate, Brooke Raboutou, earned a silver medal in her Olympic debut in the combined boulder and lead competition.

Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, left, congratulates silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States during the women's boulder and lead final for the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
/
AP
Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, left, congratulates silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States during the women's boulder and lead final for the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.

In the team sports, U.S. Women’s Rugby won its first Olympic medal thanks to a buzzer-beater play by Herriman native Alex Sedrik. Along with BYU alum Stephanie Rovetti, the team brought home the bronze behind New Zealand and Canada.

Overall, team USA brought home 126 medals: 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze.

And Utah isn’t done yet. Four local athletes will compete to make their marks at the 2024 Paralympic Games starting Aug. 28 in Paris.
Tags
Sports Olympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver