Utah athletes add to medal count at Paris Olympics
More than 20 Utah athletes represented Team USA in Paris at the 2024 Games, and nearly half brought back hardware.
Recent Park City transplant Grant Fisher made history as the first U.S. man to make the podium in track and field’s 5K and 10K events during the same Olympic Games, taking home two bronze medals.
BYU grad Kenneth Rooks shocked the field in the men’s steeplechase, finishing just 0.36 seconds shy of gold.
Parkite Haley Batten also made history early in the Games, getting silver in the women’s cross-country mountain biking, the best result ever by an American.
U.S. Climbing, which moved its headquarters to Utah in 2018, sent eight athletes the Games, including speed climber Sam Watson finished third in the men’s speed climbing event and broke his own world record twice in the qualifying rounds and the small final.
Watson’s teammate, Brooke Raboutou, earned a silver medal in her Olympic debut in the combined boulder and lead competition.
In the team sports, U.S. Women’s Rugby won its first Olympic medal thanks to a buzzer-beater play by Herriman native Alex Sedrik. Along with BYU alum Stephanie Rovetti, the team brought home the bronze behind New Zealand and Canada.
Overall, team USA brought home 126 medals: 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze.
And Utah isn’t done yet. Four local athletes will compete to make their marks at the 2024 Paralympic Games starting Aug. 28 in Paris.