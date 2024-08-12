Utah athletes add to medal count at Paris Olympics

Recent Park City transplant Grant Fisher made history as the first U.S. man to make the podium in track and field’s 5K and 10K events during the same Olympic Games, taking home two bronze medals.

Petr David Josek / AP Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, poses with silver medalist Berihu Aregawi, of Ethiopia, left, and bronze medalist Grant Fisher, of the United States, after the men's 10,000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

BYU grad Kenneth Rooks shocked the field in the men’s steeplechase, finishing just 0.36 seconds shy of gold.

Parkite Haley Batten also made history early in the Games, getting silver in the women’s cross-country mountain biking, the best result ever by an American.

U.S. Climbing, which moved its headquarters to Utah in 2018, sent eight athletes the Games, including speed climber Sam Watson finished third in the men’s speed climbing event and broke his own world record twice in the qualifying rounds and the small final.

Watson’s teammate, Brooke Raboutou, earned a silver medal in her Olympic debut in the combined boulder and lead competition.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP Gold medallist Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, left, congratulates silver medallist Brooke Raboutou of the United States during the women's boulder and lead final for the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Le Bourget, France.

In the team sports, U.S. Women’s Rugby won its first Olympic medal thanks to a buzzer-beater play by Herriman native Alex Sedrik. Along with BYU alum Stephanie Rovetti, the team brought home the bronze behind New Zealand and Canada.

Overall, team USA brought home 126 medals: 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze.

And Utah isn’t done yet. Four local athletes will compete to make their marks at the 2024 Paralympic Games starting Aug. 28 in Paris.