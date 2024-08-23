Miners outscore Timberwolves, Wasps and Braves dominate

A first half defensive battle turned into a fourth quarter shootout in the Park City Miners 48-33 win over the Timpanogos Timberwolves. Eli Warner starred for the Miners with three long touchdown runs. Their defense held the high-powered Timberwolves aerial attack in check for three quarters before the high scoring fourth quarter.

The Miners struck in the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown run from Eli Warner. Timpanogos answered with a long touchdown drive, but the point after attempt was blocked. The Miners turned a late first half interception into a 49-yard field goal by Tanner Pidwell to take a 10-6 lead into the half.

The Miners led 20-14 at the end of the third quarter behind Warner’s second touchdown and Pidwell’s second field goal of the night. By then, both teams were starting to move the ball with more consistency as defenses appeared to tire.

In a wild fourth quarter, Park City seemingly put the game out of reach multiple times, only to be answered by Timpanogos’ quick strike passing attack. The teams combined for seven touchdowns and 47 points in the fourth quarter as the Miners held on for the win.

Park City (2-0) travels south on Friday night to take on the Dixie Flyers (0-2). KPCW will broadcast the game live starting at 7 p.m.

In other action, the Wasatch Wasps got in the win column with a dominant 43-0 performance against the Cyprus Pirates. The Wasps led 29-0 at the half. Mack Kelson passed for two touchdowns and Hutch Solomon ran for two touchdowns. The Wasatch defense pitched a shutout following last week’s strong performance.

Wasatch (1-1) continues the non-region portion of their schedule with a game at Rigby, Idaho on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In a battle of north versus south, the North Summit Braves claimed bragging rights with a 20-0 win over the South Summit Wildcats. McKade Nelson had a 42-yard touchdown run and Jake Smith added two scores as the defense held the Wildcats scoreless. The Wildcats have yet to score in their first two games this season.

Coming up Friday night at 7 p.m., South Summit (0-2) goes on the road to take on the Juab Wasps while North Summit (2-0) faces off against American Leadership.

