Utahns win gold, bronze at Paris Paralympics

Kileigh Kane / AP Hunter Woodhall from the U.S. gets into blocks as he prepares to compete in the men's T62 400 m. final at the Stade de France at the 2024 Paralympics, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

The three-time Paralympian started his 2024 appearance with a sixth place finish in the Men’s T64 100-meter Final on Monday.

Friday, he took to the world stage once again, finishing first in the Men’s T62 400-meter Final, earning his first Paralympic gold medal. Later that same day, Woodhall helped Team USA to bronze in the Universal 4x100 Relay to increase his Paralympic medal count to four.

Earlier this year at the Paris Olympics, Woodhall's wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, struck Olympic gold in the women's long jump.

Utahn and Paralympic gold medalist David Blair competed Thursday in the Men’s T64 Discus where he threw his way to a bronze medal. His teammate Jeremy Campbell got the gold.

And Utah native Ali Ibanez and Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball team will go for gold Sunday after beating China 50-47 in the women’s semifinals Friday.

Thomas Padilla / AP Jeremy Campbell of the U.S., center, Trinidad and Tobago Akeem Stewart, left, and David Blair of the U.S. celebrate after winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the men's discus throw F64 at the 2024 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.

The basketball player out of Murray previously helped Team USA to bronze in 2020 and now hopes to claim her first Paralympic gold medal.

Salt Lake resident and wheelchair fencer Garrett Schoonover is appearing in his inaugural Paralympics this year. Friday, he fell to Iraq's Hader Al-Ogaili in the Epee repechage round. He has competed in all three wheelchair fencing events at the Games; Epee, Foil and Saber. Saturday he will have another shot at a medal in the Men's Team Epee event.

In the Epee round of 32 Schoonover beat Brazil’s Lenilson de Oliveira but couldn’t defeat Great Britain’s Piers Gilliver in the round of 16.

University of Utah alumni Dennis Connors finished fifth in the Men’s Road Time Trial. He’ll go for gold again Saturday, Sept. 7 in the T1-2 Road Race.