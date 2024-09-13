Miners, Wildcats, Braves find victory, Wasps shut out

The Park City Miners remain undefeated after a hard-fought 42-24 win over the Murray Spartans on Friday night. Eli Warner starred for the Miners with five touchdowns as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The first half consisted of big momentum swings. Park City took a 14-point lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs from Eli Warner and Sebastian Bodily. The Spartans then responded with two second quarter touchdowns. The Miners took control again right before halftime with Warner’s second touchdown of the night for a 21-14 lead.

Park City opened the second half with an 80-yard Warner touchdown run to make the score 28-14. However, they would only run three more plays the rest of the quarter. Murray dominated ball possession in the third quarter but could only score once.

The fourth quarter started with Park City up 28-21 and Murray deep in their territory. The Miners’ defense clamped down with a key goal line stand that forced a field goal. From there, a reenergized Miners' offense swung the momentum back. Warner capped a long drive for his fourth touchdown. An interception by Pierce Garner and Warner’s fifth TD of the night put the game out of reach.

Park City (5-0) travels to face a tough Stansbury Stallions team on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tune in to KPCW for live coverage of all the action.

Elsewhere in the area, the Wasatch Wasps were shut out by the Orem Tigers in their Region 7 opener. Trailing 17-0 at the half, the Tigers tacked on an additional 20 points in the third quarter for the final margin.

Wasatch (1-4) continues Region 7 play on the road against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m.

The South Summit Wildcats got their first win of the season with a 43-14 blowout of the Grand Red Devils. The Wildcats led 36-0 before trading touchdowns with the Red Devils in the fourth quarter.

South Summit (1-4) squares off against the Layton Christian Eagles in a 2A North matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.

The North Summit Braves moved to 5-0 on the season with an 18-12 win over the Milford Tigers. In what was the Braves’ first true test of the season, they trailed 12-6 at the half. The Braves held the Tigers scoreless in the second half as the offense found the endzone twice.

The undefeated Braves will open 1A North play when they host the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m.