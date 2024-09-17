Local athletes announced to 2024/25 U.S. Ski Jumping Team

On the Men’s A Team, University of Utah graduates Erik Belshaw and Casey Larson will represent the three-man U.S. team.

Two more U graduates were announced to the B Team, including Annika Belshaw and Andrew Urlaub.

Park City Ski and Snowboard is well-represented on the Women’s C Team with Josi Johnson and Samantha Macuga.

Macuga is also the oldest of the three Park City sisters who have been named to other U.S. Ski Teams. Her younger sister Lauren Macuga will compete as part of the U.S. Alpine Team and Alli Macuga will represent Team USA in moguls.

The 2024/25 World Cup season will kick off in Norway on Nov. 22. The team comes back to the U.S. in February for the Lake Placid World Cup in New York. It will be the first time in history that U.S. women will have competed at a World Cup on home soil.