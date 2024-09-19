Five Utahns announced to 2024-2025 U.S. Nordic Combined Team

Two-time Olympian and four-time World Championships team member Ben Loomis and 2023 World Championships team member Stephen Schumann will lead the men’s team. Both graduated from the Park City’s Winter Sports School.

Schuman grew up in Park City and participated in Park City Ski and Snowboard’s youth programs before making it to the national team.

University of Utah graduate Alexa Brabec will compete for Team USA on the B Team and Park City athletes Ian Carmack and Augie Roepke were both named to the Nordic Combined Development Team.

Nordic combined athletes compete in cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

The Nordic combined season will kick off in Finland in late November.