Miners trample Buffaloes, Wasps ground Aviators

At Dozier Field, the Park City Miners celebrated Senior Night with a commanding 49-10 victory over the Tooele Buffaloes. The Miners dominated the first half, racking up 42 points with explosive touchdowns of 37, 15, 62, 41, 62, and 35 yards. Defensively, they smothered the Buffaloes' strong rushing attack, holding them to just a field goal before halftime. In a second half shortened due to blowout rules, each team scored once in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

The Miners (8-1) wrap up their regular season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they visit the Springville Red Devils. Catch all the action live on KPCW.

Meanwhile, the Wasatch Wasps jumped out to an early 20-0 lead before holding on for a 27-17 victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators. Despite the Aviators narrowing the score to within three points, the Wasps' defense stood firm, and a late touchdown sealed the win. Wasatch finishes their regular season with a 2-7 record.

Both South Summit and North Summit will play at home on Friday night. The Wildcats face the Judge Memorial Bulldogs in a 2A North contest, while the Braves will meet the Millard Eagles in a 1A North showdown.

KPCW's full game broadcast of the Park City Miners versus the Tooele Buffaloes can be heard below.