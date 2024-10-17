U.S. cross country skiers kick off season at Park City training center

What's sometimes called the toughest sport in the world doesn’t draw the same viewership as ski racing or freestyle in the U.S.

But after an historic Minneapolis World Cup in February, the national cross country team’s Chief of Sport Anouk Patty thinks things are changing.

“It's the first time an American [man] has won a cross country event in 43 years, and he did it on home soil,” she remarked about Gus Schumacher's first place finish.

He was part of a four-athlete panel at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Center of Excellence at Round Valley in Park City Oct. 16. The event also featured two legendary skiers on the women’s side: Olympians Jesse Diggins and Park City native Rosie Brennan.

Brennan commented on the camaraderie among teammates, who when traveling to compete with native Nordic athletes have historically been underdogs.

“It's four months of being together in hotel rooms and apartments and whatnot, you know, without your family, without your best friends,” the Parkite said. “It’s more than just being a teammate at the race course. It's being a teammate 24/7, and so it's a different meaning for our team.”

Brennan represented the U.S. in PyeongChang and Beijing, and after a decade on the national team has over 200 World Cup starts, 12 podiums and two victories. And then there’s Diggins, the winningest American in cross country skiing, ever.

“Usually we define success as gold medals and Olympics and the really shiny pieces of hardware,” Diggins said. “But for me, that's not really the thing that you can ultimately control. You can actually control who you are as a teammate, how you show up for your team, and what you give back to the sport.”

And the four pros had an audience of youngsters, still in their boots from roller ski practice.

Another rising star on the men’s side, Ben Ogden, was asked about his so-called “Benny Shuffle,” where he shuffles up a hill—really fast.

“How do you go so fast?” U.S. Ski and Snowboard press officer Leann Bentley asked. “And what can you give to these little kids who maybe want to be [really fast] when they grow up?”

“Good question—a tricky one to answer, I guess. But I try really, really hard,” Ogden said, drawing some laughs. “That usually helps.”

U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt says last winter was the national cross country team’s best season and hopes to keep up the momentum.

Team USA’s cross country events will be streamed online at skiandsnowboard.live. The season begins Nov. 29 with the Mens & Womens 10K Classic in Ruka, Finland.