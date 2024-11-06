Jewish community rallies around 'B-Y-Jew' quarterback

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Jewish people across the country are following the man who calls himself the “B-Y-Jew” at a school owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Before the season started, analysts predicted the Cougars might be one of the lowest performing teams in their conference.

Instead, Retzlaff has steered BYU to an 8-0 start, a top-10 ranking, and now has the Cougars favored to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.

With the team's recent success, rabbis and Jewish people who have latched onto BYU’s run and are making the journey to Provo.

This week, the Cougars will take on their in-state rival, the University of Utah, in an 8:15 p.m. game Saturday at Rice Eccles stadium.

The Utes have not seen the same success with a 4-4 record this season.

The “Holy War” is a Utah tradition dating back to 1896.

The teams last met in 2021 when BYU ended the Utes’ 9-game winning streak 26-17.