Vonn makes successful alpine skiing reappearance in Colorado

The two-day competition at Copper Mountain featured two downhill races Saturday and two super-G races Sunday.

Saturday 40-year-old Vonn finished 24th and 27th out of the 45 downhill skiers.

In Sunday’s super-G races, Vonn came in 24th and 19th out of 31 athletes.

The skier wrote on social media, “I have to keep everything in perspective. I had a partial knee replacement only a few months ago. I have not trained or raced in almost six years and have only a few days of training. Step by step I’m getting stronger and finding my form.”

After the lower-level FIS races, the Olympian said she had enough points qualifying her for the World Cup circuit.

A new rule for the 2024-2025 season allows accomplished athletes like Vonn to apply for favorable wild card starting positions in up to 20 races per season, excluding World Cup finals.

The change applies to high-achieving athletes who have won Olympic medals, world championships or World Cup titles and have not competed for at least two seasons.

The women’s World Cup circuit will make its next stop at nearby Beaver Creek, Colorado, for the Birds of Prey speed races this weekend.

The women kick out of the gate Saturday at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

So far, Vonn has not confirmed if she will race at Beaver Creek.

Mikaela Shiffrin said she won’t compete this weekend after she was injured during a race in Vermont a week ago.