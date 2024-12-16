Park City skier records personal best finish on home turf

The 22-year-old skier was the fourth across the finish line in the women’s downhill race at Beaver Creek Saturday, just behind Olympians Lara Gut-Behrami, Sofia Goggia and Cornelia Huetter.

In the super-G on Sunday Macuga finished in 12th.

One of the youngest athletes in the field and on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, Macuga led the Americans in the back-to-back speed races.

The next-fastest Americans were Rowmark Academy graduate Breezy Johnson who finished 13th on Saturday and Keely Cashman who finished in 21st on Sunday.

The women’s speed team now heads to Switzerland where Olympic champion Linsey Vonn is expected to make her first World Cup appearance after nearly six years of retirement.