Park City skier records personal best finish on home turf

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:08 PM MST
United States' Lauren Macuga reacts after competing in the women's World Cup downhill skiing race, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Beaver Creek, Colo.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
United States' Lauren Macuga reacts after competing in the women's World Cup downhill skiing race, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Beaver Creek, Colo.

Parkite Lauren Macuga recorded her best-ever World Cup finish at the Birds of Prey ski race in Colorado over the weekend.

The 22-year-old skier was the fourth across the finish line in the women’s downhill race at Beaver Creek Saturday, just behind Olympians Lara Gut-Behrami, Sofia Goggia and Cornelia Huetter.

In the super-G on Sunday Macuga finished in 12th.

One of the youngest athletes in the field and on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, Macuga led the Americans in the back-to-back speed races.

The next-fastest Americans were Rowmark Academy graduate Breezy Johnson who finished 13th on Saturday and Keely Cashman who finished in 21st on Sunday.

The women’s speed team now heads to Switzerland where Olympic champion Linsey Vonn is expected to make her first World Cup appearance after nearly six years of retirement.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver