Utahn finishes on World Cup bobsled podium

Kaysha Love, originally from West Jordan, finished the weekend of competition with a third-place finish in the 2-Woman bobsled alongside push athlete Jasmine Jones from Georgia.

The podium finish is Love’s redemption from last season after two crashes on the Latvian track. This is also the first medal for any U.S. woman in bobsled so far this season.

U.S. Olympian Kallie Humphries and her sliding-partner Emily Renna placed 10th in the 2-Woman bobsled and Elana Meyers Taylor and Azaria Hill finished right behind in 11th.

In the Women’s Monobob, Love finished sixth followed by Meyers Taylor in eighth and Humphries in 11th.

The next IBSF World Cup competition is in Austria Dec. 19 to Dec. 21.