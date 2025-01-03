© 2025 KPCW

Three Utah athletes to compete in Slovenia Alpine World Cup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:39 PM MST
Elisabeth Bocock competes in the women's giant slalom ski race during the U.S. Alpine Championships, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Sun Valley ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho. The Bocock sisters will share a slice of World Cup history together as the American ski racers will both make their World Cup debuts this weekend in a season-opening giant slalom race in Soelden, Austria.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - Elisabeth Bocock competes in the women's giant slalom ski race during the U.S. Alpine Championships, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Sun Valley ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho. The Bocock sisters will share a slice of World Cup history together as the American ski racers will both make their World Cup debuts this weekend in a season-opening giant slalom race in Soelden, Austria. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The next stop for the women’s World Cup circuit will be in Slovenia this weekend, with six U.S. athletes competing in the Alpine race.

Three Salt Lake City skiers, sisters Elisabeth and Mary Bocock and Katie Hensien, will be in Saturday’s giant slalom race. The trio also raced for Rowmark Ski Academy.

The Bocock sisters made their World Cup debuts together in Solden, Austria, in October 2023.

Hensien recorded her best World Cup finish, coming in fourth in giant slalom at the Austrian season opener.

Also representing the U.S. will be Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien and AJ Hurt.

Absent from the start list is American Alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin who was injured in a crash at the Killington GS Dec. 12. The Olympian has missed three races since the crash.

Shiffrin said she is “making progress” in a video of her workout she posted Jan. 2.

She said she is hoping to get back on snow next week, but says she’s not quite ready to return to competition.

The first racer will kick out of the gate in Slovenia at 1:30 a.m. Mountain Time Saturday followed by the slalom race at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
