© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Ski Team announces Paralympic World Championship Team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:40 PM MST
Para athletes competed at the 2024 Huntsman Cup at Park City Mountain Feb. 26 through Feb. 28. Athletes were competing for spots on the national team in hopes to make it to the 2026 Paralympic Games
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Para athletes competed at the 2024 Huntsman Cup at Park City Mountain Feb. 26 through Feb. 28. Athletes were competing for spots on the national team in hopes to make it to the 2026 Paralympic Games

Five skiers from Park City’s National Ability Center have been named to the U.S. Para Alpine Ski World Championship team.

The 16-skier group will travel to Slovenia for the 2025 FIS Para Alpine World Ski Championships.

It includes Andrew Haraghey who’s looking for a third World Championship.

Saylor O’Brien, of Woodland, Utah, just clinched her first career win.

The National Ability Center’s Robert Enigl, Tyler McKenzie and Zach Williams will join Haraghey and O’Brien to compete for a world title.

Utah skier Noah Bury from Salt Lake was also named to the team, competing in his first World Championship this week.

The Alpine combined event Thursday was canceled. Women’s giant slalom is scheduled for Saturday.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver