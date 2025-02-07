U.S. Ski Team announces Paralympic World Championship Team

The 16-skier group will travel to Slovenia for the 2025 FIS Para Alpine World Ski Championships.

It includes Andrew Haraghey who’s looking for a third World Championship.

Saylor O’Brien, of Woodland, Utah, just clinched her first career win.

The National Ability Center’s Robert Enigl, Tyler McKenzie and Zach Williams will join Haraghey and O’Brien to compete for a world title.

Utah skier Noah Bury from Salt Lake was also named to the team, competing in his first World Championship this week.

The Alpine combined event Thursday was canceled. Women’s giant slalom is scheduled for Saturday.