Summit County amends charges in Kouri Richins murder case to align with court order

Richins was arrested and charged in May 2023 in connection with her husband Eric Richins' fentanyl overdose death the previous year.

The original case alleged included murder charges and multiple financial crimes.

In November of last year, 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik ordered prosecutors to separate some of Richins’ suspected financial crimes from her ongoing murder case.

The severed charges included two second-degree felony mortgage fraud charges, and two third-degree felony forgery charges. In June prosecutors rolled those allegations into a new 26-count case.

Prosecutors have said charges are tied to alleged financial schemes that show a motive for monetary gains that contributed to the death of Eric Richins.

No trial date in that case has been set.

But Richins is slated to stand trial in February 2026 on aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder – two first-degree felonies that could send her to prison for the rest of her life, if convicted by a jury.

The amended court papers filed Oct. 6, show two counts of insurance fraud and one of forgery are still tied to the homicide case.

The Kamas mother of three, who authored a children’s book about grief, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Richins is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.

Her defense team recently asked the court to reconsider bail, citing new case evidence.

A judge has not ruled on the request.

