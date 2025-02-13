© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local athletes announced to U.S. Ski Jumping world champs team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:35 PM MST
Parkite Stephen Schumann soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.
Andrew Medichini/AP
/
AP
Parkite Stephen Schumann soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard has announced the 10 athletes named to the U.S. Ski Jumping Team for the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway.

Eight are Utah athletes; four from Park City.

Parkites Josie Johnson, Paige Jones and Sam Macuga will return to the world stage with University of Utah athlete Annika Belshaw.

On the men’s side, Park City’s Kevin Bickner will travel to Trondheim coming off of a career-best top-10 finish on the World Cup circuit.

Bickner, along with University of Utah’s Casey Larson bring experience to the U.S. Nordic ski jumping team with world championship and Olympic backgrounds.

Another University of Utah athlete, Erik Belshaw will also go for gold in his fourth world championship competition.

The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are Feb. 27 through March 9.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver