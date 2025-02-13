Local athletes announced to U.S. Ski Jumping world champs team

Eight are Utah athletes; four from Park City.

Parkites Josie Johnson, Paige Jones and Sam Macuga will return to the world stage with University of Utah athlete Annika Belshaw.

On the men’s side, Park City’s Kevin Bickner will travel to Trondheim coming off of a career-best top-10 finish on the World Cup circuit.

Bickner, along with University of Utah’s Casey Larson bring experience to the U.S. Nordic ski jumping team with world championship and Olympic backgrounds.

Another University of Utah athlete, Erik Belshaw will also go for gold in his fourth world championship competition.

The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are Feb. 27 through March 9.