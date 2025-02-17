Local skier ranks number one in world for halfpipe

Atkin tied for first with Chinese skier Li Fanghui. It’s the first time in FIS Freeski World Cup history that two athletes have shared the crystal globe honor.

Overall scores include an athlete’s best four performances. Both women finished the season with identical results: each had one win, two second place finishes and a fifth.

To win the globe, Atkin and Li finished five points ahead of China’s Eileen Gu, who did not compete in Calgary or Aspen after three back-to-back halfpipe World Cup wins between September and December.

Atkins’ previous best overall World Cup ranking was a third place finish during the 2023-2024 season.

In the men’s competition, American skier Alex Ferreira claimed the globe ahead of his teammate Nick Goepper.

It’s Ferreira’s second consecutive overall victory and third of his career.