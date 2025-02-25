© 2025 KPCW

Park City slider leads USA Luge to third place medal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:20 PM MST
Ashley Farquharson, of the United States, finishes the luge women's singles run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Pavel Golovkin
/
AP
Ashley Farquharson, of the United States, finishes the luge women's singles run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Local athlete Ashley Farquharson helped the U.S. relay team to a bronze medal finish in the last luge World Cup of the season in China.

The podium finish comes despite the U.S. squad suffering from the stomach flu and missing training earlier in the week.

With a third place result, the U.S. team’s total medal count of 10 for the 2024-2025 World Cup season puts them in fourth overall.

Luge team relay has been featured at the world championships since 1989 but wasn’t an Olympic sport until the 2014 Sochi Games. The event consists of four disciplines: women’s singles, men’s singles and men’ and women’s doubles.

Farquharson was the first of Team USA down the track for the women’s singles portion of the race on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Olympian was joined by her teammates Tucker West, who competed in the men’s singles and the doubles teams of Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollanger and Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby.

Austria won the team relay, followed by Germany in second.

USA Luge will now shift focus to the Norton Youth and Junior National Championships at the Utah Olympic Park. Racing begins March 7.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
