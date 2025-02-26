Local athlete joins Team USA at bobsled, skeleton world champs

The U.S. team of five skeleton and 23 bobsled sliders will take to the ice at home for the world championships for the first time in almost a decade.

On America’s roster is Olympic bobsled athlete Kaysha Love from Herriman, Utah.

She placed in the top six at the world championships in both monobob and two-woman bobsleigh. Love also holds start and track records at La Plagne and Lillehammer and a start record at Lake Placid.

She will be one of three female pilots for the event alongside four-time Olympians Kallie Armbreuster Humphires and Elana Meyers Taylor.

The 2025 world champs will be the 11th Lake Placid has hosted the event, most recently in 2012.

This year’s championship will be the largest in history, featuring 300 of the world's top bobsled and skeleton athletes from a record-breaking 38 nations.

Competition begins March 6.