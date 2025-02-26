© 2025 KPCW

Local athlete joins Team USA at bobsled, skeleton world champs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:29 PM MST
Third placed Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of USA celebrate after their second run of the two-woman Bobsleigh World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Love is moving from push athlete to driver for the U.S. and will make her World Cup debut as a pilot next month with hopes of moving closer to a spot in the 2026 Olympics.
Oksana Dzadan
/
AP
A Utah bobsled athlete is on her way to the 2025 IBSF World Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

The U.S. team of five skeleton and 23 bobsled sliders will take to the ice at home for the world championships for the first time in almost a decade.

On America’s roster is Olympic bobsled athlete Kaysha Love from Herriman, Utah.

She placed in the top six at the world championships in both monobob and two-woman bobsleigh. Love also holds start and track records at La Plagne and Lillehammer and a start record at Lake Placid.

She will be one of three female pilots for the event alongside four-time Olympians Kallie Armbreuster Humphires and Elana Meyers Taylor.

The 2025 world champs will be the 11th Lake Placid has hosted the event, most recently in 2012.

This year’s championship will be the largest in history, featuring 300 of the world's top bobsled and skeleton athletes from a record-breaking 38 nations.

Competition begins March 6.
Sydney Weaver
