© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Team USA brings home medals in Alpine skiing, bobsled

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:50 PM MDT
Third placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Giovanni Auletta
/
AP
Third placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

It was a winning weekend for team USA with Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin claiming her 156th World Cup podium and Utah bobsledder Kaysha Love finishing first at the world championships.

Shiffrin reset the record for the most World Cup alpine podiums by any skier with her third-place slalom finish Sunday.

With her 156th podium in Sweden, Shiffrin breaks another record set by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark who captured a career total 155 World Cup podiums between 1974 and 1989.

Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan finished her weekend in Are, Sweden with a 6th place in slalom.

Stateside, U.S. bobsledder out of Herriman, Kaysha Love, claimed her first-ever world championship victory in the women’s monobob.

Before becoming a slider and competing in the 2022 Olympics, Love was a track and field athlete for University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Love’s teammate, Elana Myers Taylor, claimed third in the event in Lake Placid, New York.

The U.S. also struck gold in the mixed team skeleton race with Mystique Ro and Austin Florian winning the first event of the six-day competition.

This weekend, the 2025 IBSF World Championships will wrap with 4-man and 2-woman bobsled events.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver