Team USA brings home medals in Alpine skiing, bobsled

Shiffrin reset the record for the most World Cup alpine podiums by any skier with her third-place slalom finish Sunday.

With her 156th podium in Sweden, Shiffrin breaks another record set by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark who captured a career total 155 World Cup podiums between 1974 and 1989.

Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan finished her weekend in Are, Sweden with a 6th place in slalom.

Stateside, U.S. bobsledder out of Herriman, Kaysha Love, claimed her first-ever world championship victory in the women’s monobob.

Before becoming a slider and competing in the 2022 Olympics, Love was a track and field athlete for University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Love’s teammate, Elana Myers Taylor, claimed third in the event in Lake Placid, New York.

The U.S. also struck gold in the mixed team skeleton race with Mystique Ro and Austin Florian winning the first event of the six-day competition.

This weekend, the 2025 IBSF World Championships will wrap with 4-man and 2-woman bobsled events.