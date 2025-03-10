University of Utah Ski Team brings home NCAA national title

This is the Utes’ fourth title in the last five years after coming in second to Colorado in 2024.

The team got off to a slow start after Wednesday’s slalom event, trailing by 61 points in third place.

The Utes responded with a strong finish in the women’s 7.5k classic on Thursday with Erica Lavén coming in first.

In the men’s race Friday afternoon Johs Braathen Herland kept the winning momentum going, earning a title in giant slalom.

Utah’s Joe Davies secured the Utes’ victory, winning the 20k freestyle by more than a minute.

University of Utah finished the four-day championship competition with 590 points, ahead of Colorado by 77 points. The total points are an accumulation of the men’s and women’s Alpine and Nordic races.