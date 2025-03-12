Local athletes named to US freeski world champs team

Park City athletes Redd Harwood and Marin Hamill will compete in the women’s slopestyle and big air competitions. This will be their second appearance on the world champs stage after competing at the 2021 championships.

Harwood is also coming off back-to-back slopestyle World Cup podiums and a successful X-Games debut with first, second and third place results in Aspen.

Also returning to the world stage are Park City Olympian Colby Stevenson and Salt Lake City Olympian Alex Hall who are expected to make a run for gold in the men’s slopestyle and big air competitions.

Reigning big air world champion and Park City skier Troy Podmilsak will also look to defend his title from 2023.

The 2025 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships open March 18 with moguls. The U.S. roster for moguls and aerials has not yet been announced.

The freeski competitions will begin March 19.