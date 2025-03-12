© 2025 KPCW

Local athletes named to US freeski world champs team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT
Rell Harwood of the United States during the Freeski Slopestyle Qualification at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth on February 02, 2023 in Mammoth, California.
Dustin Satloff
/
US Ski Team
Six Utah athletes have made the cut for U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s 17-person roster for the 2025 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Switzerland.

Park City athletes Redd Harwood and Marin Hamill will compete in the women’s slopestyle and big air competitions. This will be their second appearance on the world champs stage after competing at the 2021 championships.

Harwood is also coming off back-to-back slopestyle World Cup podiums and a successful X-Games debut with first, second and third place results in Aspen.

Also returning to the world stage are Park City Olympian Colby Stevenson and Salt Lake City Olympian Alex Hall who are expected to make a run for gold in the men’s slopestyle and big air competitions.

Reigning big air world champion and Park City skier Troy Podmilsak will also look to defend his title from 2023.

The 2025 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships open March 18 with moguls. The U.S. roster for moguls and aerials has not yet been announced.

The freeski competitions will begin March 19.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver