More athletes suspended in Norwegian ski jumping scandal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:24 PM MDT
Marius Lindvik, of Norway, soars through the air during his first round jump of the ski jumping men's team large hill competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday, March 6, 2025
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Marius Lindvik, of Norway, soars through the air during his first round jump of the ski jumping men's team large hill competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Five Norwegian ski jumpers, their coach and an equipment manager have now been suspended as part of an investigation into a suspected cheating scandal.

The Norwegian Ski Federation first suspended ski jumping coach Magnus Brevik and equipment manager Adrian Livelten on suspicion of modifying ski suits by sewing in an extra seam to give the ski jumpers more lift.

The Associated Press reports the federation on Sunday admitted that the suits had been deliberately altered during last week’s world championships in Norway. The host team racked up most of the competition’s medals before a video emerged online of the alleged alterations being made.

That same weekend, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation disqualified Norwegians Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang from the men’s large hill competition Saturday, March 8 after organizers said their suits broke the rules.

That was followed Thursday, March 13, with three more suspensions of Norwegian ski jumpers, on similar manipulation claims.

The FIS seized all suits used by Norway at the world championships. It found no irregularities in those used by women’s and combined men’s and women’s teams.

FIS Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined policy states all ski jumpers will be allowed to use one suit until the end of the season. Each athlete is specifically measured and fit to their suit to allow for a certain amount of excess fabric.

The chosen suit will contain a microchip and all suits will be held by FIS and available to be picked up by each athlete 30 minutes before their training or competition.

The future status of the suspended athletes and coaches remains unclear as FIS continues the investigation.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
