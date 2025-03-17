Local athletes announced to U.S. freestyle world champs team

The event, which starts Tuesday with men’s and women’s moguls, will feature Olympian, three-time crystal globe winner and University of Utah student Jaelin Kauf.

Joining Kauf on the world stage in the women’s moguls are Park City athletes Kasey Hogg and Kyle Karotis in her first world championships appearance.

On the men’s moguls side are Parkites Nick Page and Charlie Mickel, who is also making a first-time appearance.

World championship aerials begins March 27, led by University of Utah student and Olympic medalist Chris Lillis alongside Parkites Connor Curran and Ian Schoenwald who are both competing at worlds for the first time.

On the women’s side is Parkite Tasia Tanner, who is also new to world championship competition, will take to the aerial jumps alongside University of Utah students Kaila Kuhn and Dani Loeb.

This is the first time the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships have been held in Switzerland since 1999.