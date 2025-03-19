© 2025 KPCW

IOC to pick president to replace outgoing Bach

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
This combo of Jan. 30, 2025, file photos, shows the seven candidates in the International Olympic Committee presidential election, from top row from left, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, and Prince Feisal al Hussein, bottom row from left, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch and Morinari Watanabe.
Fabrice Coffrini
/
Pool Photo via AP
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, center, chairs an IOC Executive Board meeting to discuss the Paris 2024 olympic plans and the upcoming editions of the Olympic Games, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Paris. IOC executive board members will also meet with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and visit a venue.

The International Olympic Committee will select its next president Thursday in a closed-door meeting at its 144th session in Greece.

The committee will choose one of seven candidates to lead the largest sporting organization in the world.

Among the seven candidates is one woman, sports minister of Zimbabwe and two-time Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry.

If elected, she would be the first woman and first African leader in the IOC’s 131-year history.

The Associated Press reports Sebastian Coe, an Olympic runner who led the 2012 London Olympic bid, has the most experience for the position.

Also on the list is president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation Jonah Eliasch, Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and president of the International Cycling Union David Lappartient.

Japanese president of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe is also being considered for the IOC President position along with IOC board member Juan Antonio Samaranch.

The newly-elected president will start their first term in June, replacing IOC President Thomas Bach, who has held the job since 2013.

Allowed to serve a maximum of 12 years, if reelected, this new president could oversee the 2034 Winter Olympics in Utah.

The vote is expected around 9 a.m. Mountain Time. The IOC will stream the announcement live online.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
