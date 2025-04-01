Wasatch High School wrestler earns first national title in 20 years

His win marked the first time in 20 years a Wasatch student earned the title.

The National High School Coaches Association competition is recognized as one of the premier wrestling events in the country and drew more than 5,800 high school wrestlers from across the nation.

Hanssen dominated the bracket-style tournament over the weekend, defeating the No. 4 and No. 1 seeded wrestlers before taking on the No. 2 seed, JT Smith of Nebraska.

He took the national title Sunday, March 30 with a commanding 26-11 technical fall (when a wrestler accumulates 15 points over their opponent) in the finals and made history for Wasatch, becoming the first NHSCA National Champion since Cyler Sanderson in 2005.