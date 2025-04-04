© 2025 KPCW

X Games announces athlete lineup for Salt Lake City summer event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT
Asahi Kaihara during Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.
Trevor Brown, Jr.
/
X Games
Asahi Kaihara during Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final at 2024 X Games Ventura at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA.

This summer some of the best skateboard, BMX and motocross athletes will take over Utah Fairpark for the Salt Lake City X Games.

More than 100 athletes from around the globe will be competing for a share of $1 million in prize money.

That lineup includes professional skateboarder and star of the MTV reality TV series “Life of Ryan,” Ryan Scheckler along Olympic skateboarders Tom Schaar, Sky Brown and Bryce Wettstein.

The star-studded BMX roster features a host of Olympians from 2024 silver medalist Perris Benegas to 2020 Games gold medalist Logan Martin.

Also scheduled to compete in Salt Lake is Nitro Circus performer Ryan Williams.

Motocross will feature Tom Parsons who will appear at his 14th X Games and seven-time X Games Best Trick gold medalist Jackson Strong.

Events marking the X Games 30th anniversary include street, park and vert skateboarding, park, street and dirt BMX competitions and motocross racing.

Tickets are now available for the event June 27 through June 29.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
