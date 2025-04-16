Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios among LA28 Olympic venues

The Los Angeles Summer Olympics has announced the more than 40 Southern California competition venues that will host more than 800 events.

LA 2028 will be the first Games in 80 years not to build any new permanent venues and will instead use the city’s roster of existing stadiums and arenas.

Included in the venues are LA’s Dodger Stadium, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Venice Beach. In 2028 the coliseum will become the first venue in history to host the track and field competitions and the opening ceremony in three Olympic Games: 1932, 1984 and 2028.

Also on the roster is the iconic Universal Studios Lot which will host Olympic squash, one of five new sports at the 2028 Games. Baseball, softball, flag football and lacrosse will all debut on the world stage and cricket, which has been absent from the Olympics since 1900 in Paris, has been added back to the lineup.

While most sports will stay in California, softball and canoe slalom events will be at venues in Oklahoma City.

Athletes will compete in the 2028 Olympics Games from July 14 to July 30.