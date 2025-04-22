Utah athletes to enter 2025 NFL Draft this week

The Associated Press reports Jaxon Dart is one of the top 40 college football players expected to be drafted in the first round Thursday.

The 21-year-old Kaysville native set the school career record at Ole Miss with more than 10,600 passing yards and 12,000 yards of total offense in 2024.

Also representing Utah in the NFL Draft are three University of Utah players: Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals and BYU edge rusher Tyler Batty are also expected to enter the draft.

An AP mock draft predicts Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the first pick this year and Jaxon Dart going to Pittsburgh for the 32nd pick.

The first round of the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin starts at 6 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday. The second and third rounds are Friday at 5 p.m. with rounds four through seven Saturday.