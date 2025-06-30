Olympic sliding track in Milan-Cortina reaches final curve ahead of 2026 Games

The reconstruction of Cortina’s historic sliding track has been mired in delays, uncertainty and rising costs.

In March, the first athletes slid down the track and more will take to the ice in November.

The century-old track was last used for the 1956 Cortina Olympics and had fallen into disrepair over the years.

Game Bids reports in early 2024, a local construction company stepped in as the only bidder to reconstruct the sliding track and broke ground in February 2024. The project cost more than $124 million.

In March of 2025, international bobsleigh, skeleton and luge athletes tested the curves at the reconstructed track and it was deemed a success.

Now, the inaugural World Cup and Olympic test event is scheduled for November, launching the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation winter season.