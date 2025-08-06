© 2025 KPCW

Utah’s NHL team just filed a lawsuit over ‘Mammoth’ name dispute

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:24 PM MDT
Utah Mammoth merchandise in the team store at the announcement of the Utah Mammoth as the new name and branding identity of Utah's NHL franchise, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City.
Melissa Majchrzak
/
AP
Utah Mammoth merchandise in the team store at the announcement of the Utah Mammoth as the new name and branding identity of Utah's NHL franchise, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Salt Lake City.

The NHL team is asking for a court to resolve a trademark issue.

Utah’s NHL team is going on the offensive, suing a hockey bag company in hopes of having the courts step in and resolve a trademark dispute.

The Utah Mammoth hockey team filed the lawsuit this month against Mammoth Hockey LLC, sellers of “high-end hockey bags.”

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, the hockey bag company supported the NHL team adopting the Mammoth name — which it did after gathering public input over the course of last season — “and even approached [the team] about a possible collaboration.” But in June, the bag company “reversed course,” the lawsuit alleges, and claimed the NHL team’s name violated trademark rights.

The bag company has since threatened litigation in “some unknown forum, at some unknown time,” the lawsuit states.

“The uncertainty created by [the bag company’s] actions, which has persisted for months, with no action as of yet, has become intolerable,” lawyers for the Utah Mammoth wrote in the lawsuit.

The Mammoth and its owners, SEG Hockey, have asked the courts to settle the trademark issue under the U.S. Declaratory Judgement Act.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
