Miners fall hard as Wasps and Wildcats notch first wins

The Park City Miners ran into a juggernaut in the form of the Ridgeline Riverhawks in their second game of the season, falling 39-3. The Riverhawks entered the game as the #1 ranked team in 4A and dominated both sides of the ball.

The Miners were feisty to start the game, holding Ridgeline to a quick punt and moving the ball early. But after Park City missed on a long field goal try, the Riverhawks took over and scored on their next three possessions. They also added a safety to build a 25-0 halftime lead.

An injury to Park City quarterback, Josh Hofer, left the Miners playing their third string quarterback and hindered any chance of a comeback. The Riverhawks tacked on a couple more scores before a late field goal by Tanner Pidwell spoiled the shutout.

The Miners (1-1) go on the road Friday night to take on the Morgan Trojans. KPCW will broadcast the game live starting at 7 p.m.

The Wasatch Wasps bounced back strong from their Week 1 loss with a 27-0 victory over the Cyprus Pirates. The Wasp defense provided all the scoring needed with a second quarter safety. The offense extended the 2-0 halftime lead with 25 points in the second half for the final margin.

The Wasps (1-1) will play their home opener on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Bonneville Lakers.

In the battle for Summit County, the South Summit Wildcats jumped all over the North Summit Braves, 35-13. Quarterback Ian Mair starred for the Wildcats with four first half touchdown passes as they scored 35 unanswered points to start the game. The Braves found the endzone just before halftime but could not mount a comeback as the Wildcats coasted to the finish.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season and return to action on Friday night. The Wildcats will play host to the Juab Wasps while the Braves take on the Rich Rebels in Coalville.

