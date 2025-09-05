Miners, Wasps, Wildcats, Braves notch Week 4 wins

The Park City Miners held on for a 10-3 victory in a defensive battle with the Olympus Titans on Friday night. After trading punts for most of the first half and failing to capitalize on an interception deep in Titans territory, the Miners finally broke the stalemate as time expired in the first half with a 35-yard FG by Tanner Pidwell. A third quarter interception by Park City’s Tommy Davis set up the game’s only touchdown, a 17-yard pass from Josh Hofer to Brogan Price.

The Titans pressured the Park City defense throughout the fourth quarter, but could only muster a FG with 16 seconds remaining in the game. The Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick and quickly advanced into striking distance. The Miners defended two pass attempts into the endzone to preserve the victory.

Park City (2-2) will travel to Bountiful on Friday night to face the Redhawks. Listen to KPCW starting at 7 p.m. to catch all the action.

The Wasatch Wasps leaned on its defense and the leg of Austin Wilde to topple the Spanish Fork Dons. The Wasps got two field goals from Wilde – including the game-winner with 1:47 left—a safety, and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jay Bradley to Cache Coombs. The defense blanked the Dons in the second half to secure the comeback. Wasatch (3-1) hits the road Friday night to take on the Timpview Thunderbirds.

The South Summit Wildcats made quick work of the Ben Lomond Scots, cruising to a 49-0 win. Wildcats QB Ian Mair threw four first half touchdown passes, and Bryce Pulver added a 48-yard scoring run as they evened their season record at 2-2.Next, they will play host to the San Juan Broncos Friday at 7 p.m.

The North Summit Braves rallied with 14 fourth quarter points to steal a win from the Parowan Rams. Trailing 19-8 in the fourth quarter, Knox Woolstenhulme ignited the comeback with a 71-yard touchdown catch from Cru Richins, then plunged in from a yard out to put the Braves ahead for good. North Summit (2-2) will take on the Kanab Cowboys on Friday in Coalville.