Utah athletes named to U.S. para snowboard, Alpine teams

Leading the women’s para snowboard team is Utah local Brenna Huckaby, looking to defend her 2025 overall title in snowboard cross.

On the snowboard developmental team, Utahns Kate Delson and Zach Miller will represent the U.S. This is Delson’s first year on the team after finishing last season second in the world.

The para snowboarding World Cup circuit starts Nov. 27 in the Netherlands.

On the para Alpine team, National Ability Center skiers Andrew Haraghey, Saylor O’Brien and Tyler McKenzie will represent the U.S. O’Brien and McKenzie racked up multiple World Cup podiums last season.

The 2025-2026 World Cup para Alpine season opens in Austria Dec. 10 before the Paralympic Winter Games March 6 to 15 in Italy.

The U.S. Olympic teams will be announced later this season.