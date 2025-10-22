© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ikon Pass expands to 9 ski areas in Asia

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort in the Japanese Rockies.
Tetyana
/
Adobe Stock
Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort in the Japanese Rockies.

The Ikon Pass is adding access to seven ski resorts in Japan, along with destinations in South Korea and China.

The additions include Japan’s largest and highest ski area, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, along with Yungding Snow Park, a 2022 Winter Olympics venue about an hour from Beijing by high-speed rail.

The Ikon Pass now offers up 77 days of skiing and riding throughout Asia for winter 2025-2026.

The Ikon Pass is distributed by Alterra Mountain Company, the owner of Deer Valley Resort and Solitude in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Alterra has added 19 new ski areas to the pass since last winter, according to the Storm Skiing Journal.

In total, passholders have access to 72 ski areas across five continents and 13 countries, the company said.

See full details on the new Ikon Pass access.
Ski Resorts
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta