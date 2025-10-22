Ikon Pass expands to 9 ski areas in Asia

The additions include Japan’s largest and highest ski area, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, along with Yungding Snow Park, a 2022 Winter Olympics venue about an hour from Beijing by high-speed rail.

The Ikon Pass now offers up 77 days of skiing and riding throughout Asia for winter 2025-2026.

The Ikon Pass is distributed by Alterra Mountain Company, the owner of Deer Valley Resort and Solitude in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Alterra has added 19 new ski areas to the pass since last winter, according to the Storm Skiing Journal.

In total, passholders have access to 72 ski areas across five continents and 13 countries, the company said.

See full details on the new Ikon Pass access.