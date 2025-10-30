Utah Jazz release new uniforms with a new color scheme

On Thursday morning, the Jazz announced their City Edition uniforms for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons — uniforms that feature a vertical gray gradient, with a baby blue trim added.

“Over the next two seasons, we’re bringing back a fan-favorite design with a fresh, modern twist,” Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “This City Edition jersey celebrates Utah’s signature mountain landscapes and the spirit of Mountain Basketball, blending the team’s history with a bold new look. It’s a unique way for fans to show their pride and connect with the team and our state.”

The jerseys will be worn for select games over the course of the two years, including five games this season. They’ll first be worn on Nov. 11, when the Jazz play the defending Eastern Conference Champion Indiana Pacers.

