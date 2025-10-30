© 2025 KPCW

Utah Jazz release new uniforms with a new color scheme

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT
The new City edition jerseys the Jazz will wear in selected games for the next two seasons.
Utah Jazz
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The new City edition jerseys the Jazz will wear in selected games for the next two seasons.

Add another new color to the list worn by the Utah Jazz in recent years.

On Thursday morning, the Jazz announced their City Edition uniforms for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons — uniforms that feature a vertical gray gradient, with a baby blue trim added.

“Over the next two seasons, we’re bringing back a fan-favorite design with a fresh, modern twist,” Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “This City Edition jersey celebrates Utah’s signature mountain landscapes and the spirit of Mountain Basketball, blending the team’s history with a bold new look. It’s a unique way for fans to show their pride and connect with the team and our state.”

The jerseys will be worn for select games over the course of the two years, including five games this season. They’ll first be worn on Nov. 11, when the Jazz play the defending Eastern Conference Champion Indiana Pacers.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
