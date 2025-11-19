2034 Olympic skating events moved out of Salt Lake City to make room for hockey

All figure skating events will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City the next time the Olympics come to Utah. That’s according to Colin Hilton, the president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, which oversees the venues used in the 2002 Games. He spoke to The Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday at the Utah Olympic Oval during the first ISU Long Track Speed Skating World Cup event of the season.

In addition to figure skating, the Maverik Center will host all short track speedskating events. That discipline is different from the long track speedskating, which is slated for the Oval again in 2034.

In 2002, both figure skating and short track speedskating were held at the Delta Center — which was temporarily renamed the Salt Lake Ice Center because Delta was not an Olympic sponsor at the time. (It has signed on to be a sponsor through 2034). Hilton said that, as then, the two disciplines are expected to rotate days on the ice.

Ice hockey will replace those two sports at the Delta Center. Over the summer, the arena — which is located between the City Creek and Gateway shopping centers downtown — underwent renovations to better accommodate the Utah Mammoth, the state’s new NHL team.

Preliminary hockey games will also be held at Peaks Arena in Provo, as they were in 2002.

