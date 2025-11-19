© 2025 KPCW

UDOT delays Heber Valley bypass decision to 2026

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:38 PM MST
Pictures of busy Main Street / US-40 in Heber City.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

The Utah Department of Transportation has again pushed back its announcement of a Heber Valley bypass route.

The agency now says locals can expect a decision in January 2026, a few weeks later than the planned December announcement.

UDOT project manager Craig Hancock said residents said they didn’t want the news to come during the holidays.

Once the route is selected, residents will have 60 days to share feedback with UDOT.

The transportation agency is deciding between two possible routes for the highway: one that cuts through part of the North Fields, and one that keeps traffic on U.S. 40 until just north of downtown Heber.

UDOT shared two revised route options in March 2025 after admitting it had waited too long to choose where to build the bypass. Those delays made previous options insufficient to address the valley’s traffic woes.

The road has been in the works for decades as a way to draw some highway traffic away from Heber City’s busy Main Street.

Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
