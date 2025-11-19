Deer Valley latest resort to delay opening day

Deer Valley Resort originally planned to welcome skiers Nov. 29, but now says unusually warm conditions have made that impossible.

In a Nov. 19 statement, the resort said it will share new opening dates “as soon as sustained cold temperatures allow for consistent snowmaking.”

Deer Valley says it now has double the snowmaking capacity it did last winter.

But president and chief operating officer Todd Bennett said because of the unpredictable weather, the resort is hitting pause on a new opening day announcement.

“Rather than kind of put out a date and then stress if we’re going to actually hit that date the way that Deer Valley wants to do it, we’re going to hold a couple more days and see what kind of cold temperatures we get early next week,” he said.

The resort plans to debut seven new ski lifts and 80 new ski runs this winter as part of its East Village expansion. Developer Extell said Deer Valley hopes to open the new terrain the week of Dec. 22, weather permitting.

Opening Thanksgiving weekend would have been earlier than normal for the resort, which typically starts spinning lifts the first weekend of December. Last year marked the first time Deer Valley welcomed skiers over the holiday weekend.

Park City Mountain also delayed its season this week. Both resorts are waiting for winter to arrive in the Wasatch Back before rescheduling their opening days.

Elsewhere in Utah, Solitude, Brian Head and Alta have also pushed back their ski seasons.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.