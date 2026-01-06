Local sailor takes second place in transatlantic boat race

Twelve days and 4,000 nautical miles after setting sail from France, Francesca “Frankie” Clapcich landed in Martinique Nov. 7.

Now she has her sights set on circumnavigating the globe, alone.

“That's definitely my end goal,” she told KPCW in an interview after the race. “But before getting there I need to gain experience, qualify for the race. So 2026 will be a really big season where I dig a little bit more into solo sailing.”

Clapcich, of Hideout, sailed the transatlantic race with a partner, William Harris of Britain. It’s named the Transat Cafe L’Or because it follows coffee trade routes.

Eleven other boats were on the water in their division.

FULL INTERVIEW: Francesca Clapcich Listen • 14:14

“It was a tight race,” Clapcich said. “We were quite close, all together. So definitely, you have the opportunity to see other boats around you and see how fast they're going.”

Part of the reason it was close is that the sailors all harnessed the power of the same winds from the English Channel to the Canary Islands and then straight across the Atlantic. They all slowed to a stop off the coast of Spain because of calm seas.

Then, Clapcich said a competitor almost bumped her and Harris out of second place with Martinique in sight.

“In the last few hours, the wind shifted, a lot, in a direction that was not really good for us. So a different boat that was like coming from a different direction was actually getting into the finish with a better angle and a better speed,” she explained. “So, in that moment for us, it was a bit stressful on board. Because you cannot really control that kind of stuff — you can only do your best with what you have.”

The wind shifted back, and Clapcich and Harris stayed on the podium.

In her quest to circumnavigate the globe in the Vendée Globe race in 2028, Clapcich is sponsored by 11th Hour Racing. She and her team hope to raise awareness around environmental sustainability and to promote inclusivity in sailing.

Friday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. Clapcich said she is presenting the documentary “Between Waves” at High West Saloon in Old Town Park City. It’s a collaboration between 11th Hour Racing and Protect Our Winters, a winter sports-focused environmental advocacy group.

After that, it’s back on the water.