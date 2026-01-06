Third Utah Mammoth player called to national team for 2026 Olympics

A third Utah Mammoth hockey player has been called up to play for his national team at the 2026 Olympics.

Starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been named to the Team Czechia roster.

This will be the 29-year-old’s first Olympics but he is no stranger to the national team. He has played at the last four hockey world championships and helped Czechia to a gold medal in Prague in 2024.

Vejmelka will join his teammates Clayton Keller (USA) and Ollie Määttä (FIN) at the Milan Cortina Games in February.