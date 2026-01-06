© 2026 KPCW

Third Utah Mammoth player called to national team for 2026 Olympics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:18 PM MST
FILE - Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y.
Adam Hunger
/
AP
FILE - Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y.

The Mammoth's starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been named to the Team Czechia roster.

A third Utah Mammoth hockey player has been called up to play for his national team at the 2026 Olympics.

Starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been named to the Team Czechia roster.

This will be the 29-year-old’s first Olympics but he is no stranger to the national team. He has played at the last four hockey world championships and helped Czechia to a gold medal in Prague in 2024.

Vejmelka will join his teammates Clayton Keller (USA) and Ollie Määttä (FIN) at the Milan Cortina Games in February.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
