Park City freestyle skier takes home first World Cup victory

The competition, relocated from Park City to Lake Placid, was the last chance for U.S. athletes to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kuhn and her teammate, Park City athlete Kyra Dossa, were the only two Americans, men or women, to reach the finals Monday, Jan. 12.

In the second round of the finals, Kuhn secured the highest-scoring jump and earned her first-ever World Cup win.

With the victory, she finished the season third overall in the World Cup standings.

Team USA’s freestyle team will be announced ahead of the Milan Cortina Games in February.