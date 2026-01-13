© 2026 KPCW

Park City freestyle skier takes home first World Cup victory

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:23 PM MST
Kaila Kuhn on the podium after winning the Stifel Lake Placid Freestyle Cup Aerials Final on Jan. 12, 2026, in Lake Placid, New York.
Kaila Kuhn on the podium after winning the Stifel Lake Placid Freestyle Cup Aerials Final on Jan. 12, 2026, in Lake Placid, New York.

On the final day of the 2025-2026 FIS Aerials World Cup season, Park City skier Kaila Kuhn earned her first-ever World Cup gold.

The competition, relocated from Park City to Lake Placid, was the last chance for U.S. athletes to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kuhn and her teammate, Park City athlete Kyra Dossa, were the only two Americans, men or women, to reach the finals Monday, Jan. 12.

In the second round of the finals, Kuhn secured the highest-scoring jump and earned her first-ever World Cup win.

With the victory, she finished the season third overall in the World Cup standings.

Team USA’s freestyle team will be announced ahead of the Milan Cortina Games in February.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver